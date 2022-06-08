RAVE to all the drivers who understand using your turn signals isn’t giving your position away to the enemy and is a very simple way to help avoid accidents.

RANT to local TV weather people. Today is not nice out. How amusing can you get? Ha-ha and yuk, yuk, yuk. Why are rainy days funny?

RANT to our several Issaquah neighbors who have left their derelict cars in the parking lots of their apartment buildings and properties along our street. Where is your sense of concern and responsibility for the appearance of our neighborhood? It’s getting to look like an auto salvage yard! After months or years of not being driven, your cars are no longer operable, so please dispose of them appropriately. There are many organizations that would be glad to take them away at no charge to you.