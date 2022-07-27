RAVE to the young man who accidentally bumped into the rear of my car at a stoplight in Auburn. No damage to either of us. He was very apologetic and kind and offered his insurance info if I wanted to file a claim. No need, no damage so no claim. He got me a coffee and his kindness made my day!
RANT to my former cable and internet provider. According to several of its staff, I have their equipment. They insist to the point that they imply that I have stolen it from them. No. When I first moved into my apartment, I contracted with them, but found their monthly charges for equipment to be ridiculously excessive. I purchased my own and returned theirs five or six years ago. A couple of months ago, I canceled altogether. Now, they are calling me to “recover” their equipment which they cannot identify by description or ID number.
