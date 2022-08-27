RAVE to the couple that stepped in when I was being stalked by a stranger on a morning walk. They asked if they could walk with me and stayed with me until I was able to get to a busy cafe where I could safely get help. Cheers to them for noticing that I was alone and in a scary situation, and going who-knows-how-far out of their way to get me out of it! Although they didn’t want anything in return, I hope they know how much they helped, and hope I get to pay it forward someday!

RANT to unrealistic lane painting. It’s often virtually impossible to drive within lines, and sometimes dangerous.

RANT to ESPN for conducting player/coach interviews while Seattle football games are in progress. We want to see the plays! How about cutting advertising short to do your interviews or picking more appropriate nonplay action segments?