RAVE to the new four-way stop at 14th Avenue East and East Aloha Street. I no longer feel like I’m taking my life into my hands in crossing Aloha as a pedestrian or taking a left turn from 14th as a driver. Kudos to our neighbors who saw the long delayed project to completion.

RANT to the local news anchors making disparaging remarks about the Seahawks on the Sunday evening news. I’m not a Hawks fan, but even I thought it was inappropriate for them to say such negative things about the Hawks’ missteps in the first half of the Sunday night football game.

RAVE to Riley at T-Mobile who helped us revive my husband’s cellphone. We had been told earlier by a different sales representative that we would need to buy a new phone. Lesson learned: Get a second opinion. Thank you, Riley!