RAVE to my wholesale club’s cart crew. When shopping recently at the Shoreline location, my husband I inadvertently left a bottle of whiskey in the shopping cart when loading our car. Once home and putting away our purchases, we discovered our error and called to ask if anyone turned it in. Much to my surprise A) the person answering the phone didn’t laugh and B) their amazing cart crew had found the whiskey and turned it into the “left behind” department.

RAVE to helpful people. On Jan. 5, I didn’t realize my cellphone fell out of my pocket while walking near the Center for Urban Horticulture. Later, two women out walking saw the phone on the ground and it was ringing! They answered the phone and it was a pest service who was on the way to our house and gave them the address and they delivered it to my husband who was in the yard!