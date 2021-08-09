RAVE to Brown Bear Car Wash! I noticed a small piece of plastic trim was missing on my car after going through the car wash. I thought perhaps they found it laying inside the bay at the end of the day so I could pop it back on. Instead, they took my information and asked me to bring them an invoice so they could reimburse me! Wow! What fantastic customer service! They also provide damp cloths and window cleaner to wipe down the inside of your car in the vacuum area. I’m glad to have a membership with them!

RANT to the trolls who keep calling my phone with offers to buy my house. I live in my house! It’s not for sale! How did you get my number anyway? Please don’t call people who have not indicated an interest in selling.