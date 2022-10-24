RAVE to Chantel at a Crossroads grocery store for her care when I suddenly lost feeling in my leg and could not walk or stand. She closed her register and helped me to my car then ran back in the store and brought out a huge bottle of electrolyte water for me. She is the perfect definition of customer service.

RANT to all the Seattle restaurateurs missing out on the opportunity to open a dim sum restaurant here in Kitsap County, specifically Silverdale. There’s huge potential in our growing county and some of us find it tiresome to have to head to the big city for a dim sum fix.

RAVE to Jim with the nonprofit organization that helps seniors with computer issues here in Kitsap County. I thought I needed a new laptop but Jim did a thorough diagnostic on my computer, identified the problem areas and fixed everything like new! He’s a lifesaver!