RAVE to a helpful driver. A few weeks ago, I drove into a Mercer Island carwash. I hadn’t realized it was a do-it-yourself. Being old, I didn’t know how it all worked. A nice man ahead of me with a beautiful dog said to pull in behind him, and he would wash my car. Many stars in heaven for him.

RANT to Puget Sound Energy. I called to request they remove my husband’s name from our account after he passed away. They said they could not do that. They had to close out the account and reopen the account in my name only. They then turned around and sent me a check for overpayment in my dead husband’s name. They said they could not reissue the check in my name nor could they apply it to my new account. What happened to doing the right thing?