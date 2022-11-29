RAVE to Katie, a West Seattle resident who, during the past year of the pandemic, has gathered over 1,700 pounds of trash on the beach at Lincoln Park. She is out there daily. Let her know you appreciate it when you see her.

RANT to a lack of coupons. Not only has my local drugstore discontinued print ads in the newspapers, they no longer put them out in their stores. Not everyone wants to or can go on the internet to check out a store’s ad. Do not get me started on grocery stores’ digital coupons.

RAVE to grocery stores that now have it set up so shopping cart wheels lock if someone attempts to remove the cart from their property. I now have a cart available to use for shopping.

RANT to anyone who complains about the high price of gasoline but hasn’t checked their tires to make sure they are fully inflated. And rant to anyone who complains about the price of gasoline but habitually leaves their car idling while they conduct various errands or have a conversation with someone.