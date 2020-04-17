RAVE and thank you to all the volunteers who are making, and continue to make, masks for all residents and staff of Crista Senior Living in Shoreline. Your hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated by the recipients of your efforts. Together we will beat this virus. Stay safe and stay well.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the bikers, groups of walkers and runners in Lincoln Park who do not maintain adequate social distancing from older pedestrians on the beach trail. Rant also to the Department of Parks and Recreation for refusing to address the 5 mph bike speed limit and lack of social distancing space on the trail when I brought up the issue with them after being harassed by an entitled cyclist when I tried to distance myself from him. Rave to the kindred spirit gray-haired walkers who respect social distancing measures with a smile or a wave.