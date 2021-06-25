RAVE to the workers at Stoneway Hardware in Wallingford, “Seattle’s biggest little hardware store.” Recently I ran in to buy six screws for a door-hanging project and then realized I had no cash on me. The cashier told me not to worry about it and to just go ahead and take the screws. Of course I paid them back a few days later. The $1.50 favor was priceless to me. Thanks Stoneway Hardware for the reminder to patronize small, locally owned businesses whenever possible.

RANT to the people who hit parked cars and don’t leave their contact and insurance information. Here’s to hoping witnesses will report and the scrapes on your vehicle will be more expensive to fix than mine.

RAVE to the lady directing traffic at the Alaska Airlines departure area. Very active, alert and efficient. Spectacular job!