RAVE to all the garbage and recycling collectors who show up on schedule every week and quickly rid us of all the stuff we don’t want around!

RANT to people who lie about what tier they are in to get a vaccine appointment. It distorts the numbers and slows down the process for opening up the next tier for people in our state. Rand to the people administering the vaccines who are telling friends to lie to get an appointment because they think vaccines are going to waste. They should be telling them they can show up at the end of the day to see if there is an extra vaccine.

RAVE to the sunshine! Rave to spring! Rave for the vaccine! There is a light at the end of the tunnel.