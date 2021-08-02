RAVE to road services. I noticed a stop sign had been knocked down intersecting Issaquah Hobart Road, which is very busy. I called the nonemergency number and spoke to a helpful person who told me the message would be passed to road services (I assume King County). Since it was 8 p.m., I was worried if it would be fixed within a timely manner. I drove by at 9 p.m., and there was a new stop sign installed.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to people who preserve large historical trees and do their best to help them thrive. Trees give us shade, habitat and beauty and mitigate our increasingly dangerous heat waves. Rant to people who cut them down in order to build the biggest possible house. Shame on the greedy and on Seattle for not doing more to safeguard our trees.