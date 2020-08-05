RANT to my neighbor who makes a smoking fire in his outdoor portable fire pit on summer nights. The local air pollution is horrendous, everyone has to close their windows or have their house smell like an ashtray and my asthmatic son runs for his inhaler. What a way to ruin a summer evening! Do yourself and everyone else a favor and buy a propane fire ring!

RAVE to the workers who haul away our trash! They are really working hard these days. From what I currently see of our building’s overloaded recycle bins, their job must be more difficult and time consuming. Due to all the online ordering, the cardboard alone has become unmanageable. I’m grateful they’re on the job performing this vital service in these weird times. I wish them all good health.