RAVE to everyone who does the 25 mph speed limit through our sleepy little historic township of Preston. Some folks have lived on Preston-Fall City Road their entire lives and my husband and I have seen some really random things happen, mainly because folks can’t read, or don’t care!

RANT to truck commercials where the cute couple surprises each other with huge pickups for Christmas. Are they millionaires? Do couples not communicate about expenses anymore? This is a great example of the “medium” being so ludicrous that the “message” is lost in translation. And the guy doing 80 mph in deep snow and boulders on the top of a mountain, because he’s got four-wheel drive? Oh, come on!

RAVE to the King County Roads crews that have worked around the clock since Christmas removing snow from the roads in East King County. Thanks for keeping our roads safe. We appreciate you.