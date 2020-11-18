RAVE to everyone who made for a fun, safe, socially distanced Halloween. From the decorations and costumes, to the candy chutes and catapults, to tables of treat bags and to everyone wearing masks, I feel so fortunate for where we live. Seattle made the best of a difficult time.

RANT to people who plant morning glories (also, more accurately called bindweed) in the soil in their yards or elsewhere. It is an invasive species that is almost impossible to get rid of. It sends out runners under the soil up to 10 feet long and wraps around other plants, damaging or killing them, making the soil not useful for gardening food crops and other beneficial plants. If you like the plant, please keep it in a pot!