RAVE to the man who knocked on my car window while I was sitting at a traffic light to let me know that he saw my cane fall off the back of my car several blocks back. He told me that if I could find a place to park since the light was about to change, he would retrieve the cane and return it to me. We ended up connecting at a nearby gas station and my precious cane was returned to me. Thanks again to a very kind and caring man.

RANT to this baffling and all too frequent behavior: when walking alone on a narrow sidewalk and a pair/group of people are approaching, you would assume they would get into single file so that we can pass each other. But so often, there is no movement on their part (I am apparently invisible) and if I don’t move off the sidewalk myself I end up literally bumping into them. What a rude phenomenon. Move over people!