RAVE and thank you to all my wonderful neighbors who do not mow their lawns after 4:30 p.m. on any day of the week. Thank you for respecting the hours after work and dinnertime. It is a time of day when families come together to talk about their day, cook dinner together and create lasting memories. It does not matter what time of year it, the noise of a lawnmower takes over and ruins the evening rituals. The noise often continues for over two hours. During the summer months sitting outside on a beautiful evening can be ruined in a heartbeat. Thank you all for allowing the evening hours to be a time of peace before another busy day.

RANT to takeout plasticware. Many restaurant workers throw in napkins and plastic forks out of habit. It’s a waste. These meals are usually eaten at home with home utensils. How about asking first and save the landfills.