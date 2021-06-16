RAVE to the construction workers who let me use their portable toilet. Out on a jog a couple of miles from home and had a sudden need to find a bathroom or a bush. Thankfully the workers gave me a thumbs-up approval to use their outhouse and saved my day.

RANT to the restaurant in Madison Park that allows large dogs to come into the restaurant. Waitstaff petted one dog and then served our food. Another table brought dog food and fed their dog at the table.

RAVE to the crew of Pro-Vac who were working on Mercer Island and noticed a limited vision woman approaching a busy crosswalk where their machinery was making a lot of noise. The flagger waved to the crew and they stopped momentarily to approach the woman and offer her an arm to cross the crosswalk. So nice to see gallantry in action!