RAVE to the Seattle Police Department for knocking on our door to make sure everything was OK shortly after (unbeknownst to me) my curious young son had dialed 911 and hung up.

RANT to the creeps who steal catalytic converters. I don’t need to explain how disruptive this is. Perhaps someday you’ll figure out a better way to be.

RAVE to Seattle-area transit. I regularly ride the King County Metro E Line in Seattle and Community Transit Route 130 in the Edmonds area. Recently, I have seen tremendous kindness from people and drivers for those in need. Last night, a woman was handing out free gloves to those who needed them. And last week, I listened to a conversation between a homeless man and a formerly homeless woman, who explained how she was able to get back into housing and a job. Wonderful.