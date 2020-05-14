RAVE to the kind young man named Abu. When I fell over on my bicycle the other day, he stopped his car and ran over to make sure that I was OK. He helped me stand up and get my bike back up. He is a stranger and I only know his name because I asked him. Such a kindness to an elderly stranger riding a bicycle with a mask on his face.

RANT to the pest company that has workers going door to door trying to drum up new business. Who would think that this is a good practice during this time? Who would want to open their door to a stranger, especially one not wearing a mask, in the proximity of a porch? There is no guarantee that one of these workers is not asymptomatic. They could be carrying disease door to door, potentially infecting an entire neighborhood. We understand the need for business, but please get creative and try some other advertising methods.