RANT to those “clickbait” ads for longevity, great hair, etc. which say, “do this one weird little thing; it takes seven seconds,” and shows someone squeezing a lime or whatever. If you do take the bait and click, it’s a long video aimed at selling pricey supplements and has nothing to do with the picture or the caption.

RAVE to kindness. My friend and I were at Panda Express the other night and started talking to a very cute little girl. We talked to the father and told him his daughter was darling. After we finished our order, he was standing there and said he wanted to pay for our dinner. We declined but thanked him profusely. In these times of stress and confusion, it is so nice to see kindness abound. If he sees this, I just want to again say thank you. There are nice people in this world.