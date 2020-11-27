RAVE to the driver behind me who honked and alerted me to pull over as I was entering I-5 southbound the other afternoon. He told me there was something under my car, got on the ground and pulled it free. It was a huge blanket that was in the middle of the road that I ran over leaving Seattle and had no idea I was taking with me. The thought of that coming free and hitting a car behind me if I had entered the freeway is terrifying. Plus, this super guy bagged the blanket and disposed of it for me. Thank you so much.

RANT to grocery/big box stores encouraging a “buy 4, 5, and now 10” quantity to save that extra 50 cents per unit. One “saving” purchase can wipe out the entire inventory on the shelf, leaving nothing for those that may actually need it.