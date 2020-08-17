RAVE to SDOT for the Pothole Rangers. The other day, a crew of three, all masked, filled the many potholes in a major intersection of my urban village. Thanks! Those holes could have been ankle-breakers.

RANT to the person who blew through a red light on Gilman Boulevard near the post office the other day. You were driving a huge black truck and driving too fast. I was half way across Gilman on a green when I saw you flying into the intersection. Fortunately, I was able to slam on my breaks in time. You neither noticed, nor slowed after. I hope wherever you were going was important. You came within inches of my car! By the way, pregnant woman on board! Thanks for nothing. Red means stop in case you aren’t aware.