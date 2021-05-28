RAVE to the staff at a wonderful, family-owned restaurant in Magnolia. They served a fabulous dinner to our group of three physically distant diners and then rescued my friend’s left-behind purse, calling to let her know they’d keep it safe till she could run back and collect it. You are the best and a valued neighborhood asset.

RANT to Seattle drivers who do not turn off their vehicles while waiting for a bridge to reopen. It seems like a simple task, but it’s not done because newer Seattle residents may not know to turn off their cars.

RAVE to the person who returned my purse at the Lynnwood Nordstrom Rack. I left it hanging on a rack while trying on clothes and completely forgot about it. After a big panic, the security guard calmly handed it to me with everything there. You are awesome, thank you!