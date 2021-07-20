RAVE to the Amazon delivery person who found my husband where he had fallen on the road close to our home. This person also went from house to house seeking help from our neighbors in calling 911 and applying pressure dressings to the back of my husband’s head until the EMTs arrived. He literally saved my husband’s life.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who bury their dog poop in their yard. In contrast to what you think, it is not environmentally friendly. Our Northwest soils never get to temperatures that can kill pathogens, these may leak into groundwater and it will be decades before the accumulated mound breaks down. See the guidelines by the Washington State Department of Ecology that outline what you should do. Rave to those who do the right thing: Pick up after your pet, bag it and throw it in the garbage where it will go to a certified landfill.