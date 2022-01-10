RAVE to the early morning delivery drivers last week who not only placed my package carefully on my porch, but also picked up my delivered newspaper and placed it on top of the package so that I didn’t have to go down to the sidewalk to get it. So kind!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the King County Recycling & Transfer Station in Renton. A convenient place to recycle for those who do not have recycle pickup. Rant to those using it who are too lazy to completely empty their container and ignore the mess they leave on the ground.

RAVE to the kind stranger on Capitol Hill who swaddled my daughter’s hummingbird feeder during the freezing weather! She was out of town and worried that their water would freeze. I’m sure the hummies appreciated it too.

RANT to people who do not sweep off the snow on the top of their vehicles. When it blows off onto other cars it blinds them. Take a moment of care and do it when you are clearing your windshield.