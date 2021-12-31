RAVE and thank you to three very helpful fellow motorists (two women and one man) who the other day got out of their cars and helped push my car out of the arterial curb lane at Northeast 145th Street and 20th Avenue Northeast at the traffic light after my car seized. I appreciate your efforts to help me.

RANT to pet names. I am a professional, educated woman in my 70s. I am NOT the bank teller at US Bank, the clerk at Nordstrom, the clerk at Safeway, etc. “honey” or “sweetie” — managers, please train your employees to not demean the seniors who come into your establishments by calling them pet names. We are not their “honey” or “sweetie” or any other pet name. We are intelligent adults who did not become babies simply by getting older!