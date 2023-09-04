RAVE to Recology. Belltown has had an ongoing problem with an alley. No response or help from the city. The other day, a Recology employee went above and beyond to clean up this alley. Rather than just emptying dumpsters in the alley, they picked up trash, human waste, garbage, etc. Thank you!

RANT to the Wild West Seattle has become on our roads! In one day driving across town, I slammed on my brakes for a car pulling out in front of me, then a parade of motorcycles ignored the lights on Aurora and Winona and blocked traffic. Finally, on Northwest Market, a Tesla went through both red lights on 14th and 15th! Geez it’s scary.

RAVE to the Bothell firefighter who, as our neighbor’s house was being destroyed by flames, worked so hard and so smartly through the night to keep surrounding trees from catching fire and other homes with them. They are true heroes.