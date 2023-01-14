RANT to the Grinches who don’t like receiving Christmas cards, year after year, from people they barely know. There is no rule that says you “have to keep sending them Christmas cards” back. So just stop! Perhaps those people keeping sending you cards because you keep sending them cards. Again, just stop!

RAVE to the U.S. Postal Service workers who do their best to deliver our mail despite severe weather conditions, extreme staff shortages and the avalanche of today’s shop-by-mail business. Having lived with mail delivery in other parts of the world, I have come to appreciate the Postal Service for their dedication to delivering our mail despite the above obstacles.

RANT to TV hockey coverage. I live in the Tri-Cities and our cable provider refuses to pick up Kraken games due to the costs. How can they be a state team when everyone in the state can’t watch them on TV?