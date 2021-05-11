RANT to leaf blowers and their users for the noise disruption, air pollution and health risks they cause. Time to put down and ban the loud, filthy and dangerous leaf blower. Pick up and embrace the quieter, healthier and affordable rake!

RAVE to the kind and honest person who found my wallet in the Kirkland Costco parking lot and returned it, intact, to the store. In my 80s I lose more things than I used to. One thing I should not lose is my faith in the goodness of people in our community.

RANT to the city of Seattle, the state of Washington and the Seattle Mariners. These organizations should be able to present a coordinated, effective, straightforward, clearly marked traffic pattern for people coming in on the ferries during a Mariners game. Current traffic patterns are an embarrassment.