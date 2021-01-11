RAVE to our mailperson, who I lovingly call Postman Bob. I don’t know where we would be without him. He is a saint and this mail season was especially hard on the Postal Service and him. He did develop COVID-19, but got over it and was back on the job. Let’s hope that this year they will get the resources they need so they will not be so short-handed. Bob, I am glad that you are here and hopefully many blessings come your way.

RANT to friends who exchange gifts. Please don’t buy or send junk. We’re all seniors and can’t afford (moneywise, space wise or otherwise) more stuff. I’ve already received two gifts in the mail that I’ll donate. Far more useful would be gift cards that can be redeemed at numerous places, or something small and personal.