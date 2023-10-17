RAVE to all the volunteers who make organized youth sports possible! Coaches, managers, referees, scorekeepers, snacks, fundraising and so much more. Your time and energy create a wonderful experience for so many kids. You are greatly appreciated!

RANT to misuse of county water. I’ve been a good citizen and reduced my water use, as requested. I already rarely make the minimum amount on my bill, so reducing further is a bit of a sacrifice. THEN, as I drive down I-5, I see people PRESSURE WASHING the roof of a county building. Really? Since when do ROOFS need to be pristine and clean? Grrrrr.

RANT to people minding their own business. I fell and hurt my shoulder on Second Avenue the other day and not one person stopped to see if I was all right.