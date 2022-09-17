RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities! We had workers at our home. They told us they could not complete the job because of an electrical wire in the way and it was dangerous. Yesterday afternoon, I called SPU and explained my problem to a very understanding gentleman. He said I should hear from them in about a day or two. Within an hour of hanging up the phone, there was a knock at our door and there stood Erica from SPU who helped solve our problem. Miracles do happen. I am thankful.

RANT to city officials who claim that Seattle is doing anything serious about traffic and pedestrian safety. If it were, we would be seeing a whole lot more speed bumps. Speed bumps have modest installation costs and then proceed to do their job without creating any money stream for any vested interest. Is this the problem?