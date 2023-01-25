RAVE to all librarians and library staff who work for the Seattle Public Library! They always seem to have a bright smile on when I visit, and the services they offer are critical to all of our residents. Did you know you can get a Wi-Fi hot spot or free museum tickets with a library card? They truly go above the line of duty despite struggling with staffing, safety issues and high maintenance requests. They’re saints!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to stores still offering curbside pickup. I love being able to put an order in online, get to the store, let them know I’m here, and they bring it out to my car. Rant to people who use those convenient spots to selfishly park and go inside the store to shop. Wait, it’s NOT all about you?