RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities’ Adopt a Street program and Jenny who provides great tools, safety gear and incredible support! As a volunteer who got tired of complaining about trash in my community, I appreciate everything they do for me to get the job done. I also want to rave about the pickup crews who come by quickly to remove debris.

RANT to the city of Seattle that has made it tremendously difficult for a low-vision person like myself to get from the waterfront to Pike Place Market. The existing walking route from the aquarium to the Market involves multiple flights of stairs that ultimately take you to the very dark Market lower level, where you’re left to slowly find your way to the light.