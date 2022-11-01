RANT AND RAVE Rave to the nice man who helped my 72-year-old brother-in-law get up when he had fallen on the sidewalk below our driveway and cried for help because he was unable to get up. Rant to the man who was unwilling to help him get up, indicating to my brother-in-law that he was “on a conference call” and, thus, was unable to help.

RANT to the TV directors of the MLB playoffs who fill our screens with close-up, action views of players and managers mouths. They have given us an unwanted clinic on hands-free techniques to shell and chew pistachio nuts and spitting of the residue and saliva.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to WSDOT for starting to widen Highway 18. Rant for not prioritizing the critical half-mile eastbound at Interstate 90. This area would do the most to relieve congestion.