RAVE to Ballard’s National Nordic Museum for bringing “From Dawn to Dusk” to Seattle. This world-class exhibit from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum is a must-see! It’s so good I’m going back for another visit.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the many gardening crews that keep our parks and private yards looking lovely. Rant to the same crews that leave my car covered in dust from your blowing.

RANT to the woman who hit and knocked down my husband in a crosswalk at Crossroads. He has contusions on his leg and arm. When she asked if she could give him a hug, he threw his coffee cup through her open window.

RAVE to Washington State Patrol for their HOV-lane emphasis patrols on northbound Interstate 405. Hopefully seeing half a dozen miscreants pulled over all at once will give others pause before trying it.