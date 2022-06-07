RAVE to a helpful restaurant worker. I was with my son, using his birthday gift card (from me) at a Marysville sandwich shop, and when it came time to pay, we discovered that it had not been activated. The man at the cash register turned an embarrassing, maddening situation into a blessing by telling us he wouldn’t charge for the sub.

RANT to a large Seattle-based airline. Can you please get your entertainment system upgraded? You advertise free movies but many of us can never get on your system.

RAVE to the gentleman who paid for my groceries because I was wearing my Coast Guard cap. I told him it was for my grandson who is in the reserves but he insisted anyway. Thank you for supporting our military. I used his generosity in addition to my own for a donation to help the Ukrainian people.