RANT to neighbors who leave their yard waste, recycle and trash bins in view when you have a fenced area to keep them in. You put them where YOU don’t have to look at them but your neighbors sure do!

RAVE to the city of Seattle’s vaccination clinic in South Lake Union: free parking, clear signage that told me exactly where to go, volunteers who kept lines organized and moving swiftly and what looked like more than 100 caregivers vaccinating. My nurse told me she was averaging one patient per minute. It made the drive from West Seattle absolutely worth it.

RANT to the reindeer that bullied Rudolph! Laughed and called him names. Never let him join in reindeer games.