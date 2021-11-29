RANT to manufacturers making shoddy appliances. My 10-year-old Carrier furnace just broke, again. My choices: replace the badly made catalytic converter for $1,000 or more with maybe a year before it breaks again, or replace the entire furnace for $7,000 — the third furnace in 20 years! And for both options, it may take months before they can get parts! In the meantime, it is winter and my house is cold. Make appliances simpler, locally and less likely to break!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Eastlake High School football team for moving up in the state playoffs. Way to represent Sammamish! Rant to the students who repeatedly threw popcorn at the visiting team’s marching band throughout the game. NOT a good way to represent your school, team and town.