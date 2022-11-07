RAVE to Pam, who cheerfully greeted us as we arrived for our first Kraken game and gave us great information on the ways to fully enjoy our experience at the venue.

RANT to all dog owners who let their dogs roam off-leash in undesignated areas. I’m sure your dog is harmless, but my child with clinical anxiety doesn’t know that. Every time an unleashed dog happily runs up to say hello, you contribute to a significant setback in their treatment journey.

RAVE to the good folks at a brewery in Georgetown, who during a visit last month learned it was my birthday and presented me with a pint glass from their gift shop. Not only that, but when my wife and I had a couple of growlers and they saw that one of the seals was compromised, they gave us a new growler and filled it, in essence giving us three growlers of beer for the price of two.