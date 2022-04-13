RAVE to the Dollar Tree at the Bridle Trails Shopping Center in Kirkland. Yours is the best and closest store we go to for almost all incidentals. The staff is pleasant, polite and always in a good mood! After dinner and realizing I was missing my purse, we stopped by the store to buy one more balloon for my grandkid’s birthday celebration. I asked the clerk if anyone had turned in the purse containing about $250 in cash. He called the manager, I described my purse to him and he walked into his office and brought out my purse … full of all my cash and coin. I was floored that the cash was all there. What great honesty and service displayed by the employees. You’re the best!

RAVE to the Waste Management driver in Woodinville this morning for cleaning up the bit of trash spilled during pickup. Thanks!