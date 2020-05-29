RAVE to our condo neighbor, Linda, who has reached out to everyone to see if anyone needed help of any kind. You are special, Linda!

RANT to the Kirkland Fred Meyer employee not wearing a mask. I went the other day and came across two employees, one wearing a mask and one not. Masks are now encouraged in King County and even Fred Meyer advertises that ALL employees are wearing masks. I approached the employee who was not wearing a mask, and asked him where his was. He replied, shrugging his shoulders, that he was on his way to get it. I reminded him that all employees are required to wear masks once they are in the store. I also suggested that from now on, he put his mask on before he enters the store. He just rolled his eyes at me! The only way to get back to normal is if everyone abides by the rules, not just a select few.