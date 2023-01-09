RAVE to Calvin, store manager of an auto-repair shop in Issaquah. He is one of the most respectful, competent, kind, empathetic persons I have encountered in this city. He graciously listened to what I had to say, double-checked with someone else all the problem areas, and assured me I really didn’t have a problem at all.

RANT to the Seattle Kraken and their ticketing system for gouging fans. Over the holidays, we were planning on taking our family of four to a game for the first time ever. “Service,” “facility” and “order processing” fees quickly added over 20% to the price of the tickets. Not only that, but the junk charges were hidden in the checkout total.

RAVE to our largest Seattle-based airline and the Sea-Tac airport support services which made our holiday travel the best possible under trying circumstances. Thanks for your excellent service and safe travel.