RAVE to Calvin, store manager of an auto-repair shop in Issaquah. He is one of the most respectful, competent, kind, empathetic persons I have encountered in this city. He graciously listened to what I had to say, double-checked with someone else all the problem areas, and assured me I really didn’t have a problem at all.
RANT to the Seattle Kraken and their ticketing system for gouging fans. Over the holidays, we were planning on taking our family of four to a game for the first time ever. “Service,” “facility” and “order processing” fees quickly added over 20% to the price of the tickets. Not only that, but the junk charges were hidden in the checkout total.
RAVE to our largest Seattle-based airline and the Sea-Tac airport support services which made our holiday travel the best possible under trying circumstances. Thanks for your excellent service and safe travel.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.