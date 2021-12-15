RAVE to kindness. My retired brother and a few of his friends spend time together during the year making handmade wooden toy cars and trucks to be distributed by a local organization as Christmas gifts for young children. This year, they made over 80 items and have taken them to be distributed. A quality way to use their time and nice gifts for the children that receive them.

RANT to the increasingly common use of “at” to end a sentence. An example: “I don’t know where I am at,” or “Where are you at,” or “Who knows where we were at.” There are some who think this is just the evolution of the language; it may be true, but while the people going forward with this evolution may be in the forefront of language innovation, at this juncture you just sound dumb.

RAVE to the people in the Costco gas line who shut off their engines while waiting.