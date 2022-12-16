RAVE to the medical folks at an Everett emergency room and an Issaquah hospital. I was recently admitted to both facilities and everyone was awesome and so helpful. Both facilities were at capacity and quite busy, but every employee was friendly and great to deal with. Dr. Kwun and nurse Keith in Everett, and Dr. Eden, nurses Toby, Janell and Anita in Issaquah are a few names I can recall.

RAVE to Ramona of Mountlake Terrace. Without being asked at a store in Shoreline, she bagged my groceries, put them in a cart and accompanied me outside prepared to load it all into my car. This 79-year-old cataract-surgery-impaired woman can’t thank her enough. I love you, Ramona.

RANT to yellow-light scofflaws. Having gotten two tickets, I never thought I would say this but please bring back the cameras. It seems worse every week.