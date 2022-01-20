RANT to developers that tore up North 50th Street. Seattle spent a lot of money and time repaving the last several years. Developers then tore up the new street in places to add utilities to their new apartment buildings but they haven’t returned the streets to smooth, flat surfaces. Who approves this poor quality repair work?

RAVE to the delivery driver I met by happenstance in our driveway when I was taking a garbage bag to the curb to add to the bin. He handed me our package and held out his hand as if for my garbage sack. I told him what it was and he said “I know, I’ll put it in for you.” Made my day.

RAVE to the Public Health – Seattle & King County coronavirus testing website. I wanted a same-day test appointment and I got it there. It took several hours and lots of clicks but the process works and is clearly explained.