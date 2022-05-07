By

RAVE to customer service representative Rose for going above and beyond the call of duty to resolve our problem with our landline’s backup battery. As a 76-year old disabled Vietnam veteran, I can honestly say that Rose is absolutely the best customer service representative that I have ever dealt with. She is a gem and they should give her a raise.

RANT to the totally unnecessary right-turn-only lanes on 45th in the U District. This has created a gridlock mess in an already challenging area filled with cars, buses, pedestrians and construction.

RAVE to Pacific Northwest Ballet for the gorgeous production of “Swan Lake” which I attended on April 24 and to all the little children in the audience who must have been completely enraptured to stay perfectly quiet for almost three hours! It was very special to sit with families and enjoy beautiful music and dance on a Sunday afternoon.

