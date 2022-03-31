RAVE to a great delivery driver. As I was bringing my stuff inside the house, my dogs saw another one walking and ran outside. It was stressful for me as some people drive fast on that road. My fear went up when I saw the FedEx van on the road. As I was rounding up my dogs, the FedEx driver noticed the dogs and drove very slow. This helped me and my brother-in-law round up the dogs.

RANT to all the people who show no respect to our flag! Read the flag code!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those drivers who do not turn on their headlights when driving, especially when it’s dusk, when it’s snowing and when it’s pouring down rain. It is just good, common road safety to have your headlights on while driving. It’s in the driving manual. Rave to those drivers that follow the rules.